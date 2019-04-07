David Price Hopes Red Sox Get Cheered By Fans During Ring Ceremony

The Red Sox cannot get back to Boston soon enough.

The struggles continued Saturday night for the Sox when the Arizona Diamondbacks erased a three-run deficit and went on to walk-off with a 5-4 win at Chase Field.

David Price gave up four earned runs over six innings of work, but didn’t allow a home run in his outing — the first time a Sox starting pitcher hasn’t done so this season.

Boston wraps up its series against Arizona on Sunday before (finally) returning home to Fenway Park on Tuesday. Before their tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox will receive their 2018 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony. Price knows the team hasn’t played to the expectations fans have.

So how does the southpaw think his team will be welcomed?

“Cheers, I hope,” Price said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t think anybody has ever gotten their World Series rings and gotten booed. So I think we’ll get cheered.”

It’s hard to imagine fans booing their team in its first home game of the season — especially while the players receive their rings. They don’t call them the “Fenway faithful” for nothing.

