Dustin Pedroia Injury: Red Sox 2B Issues Encouraging Update On Himself

The Boston Red Sox suffered a scare with Dustin Pedroia, but it appears there’s not much to fear long-term.

Pedroia left during the second inning of Wednesday’s loss to the New York Yankees after feeling a pop in his knee. He played just three games last season due to surgery on that left knee in the fall of 2017. Because of that, many worried that Pedroia, who has played just six contests this season, would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The 35-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday night, and Tzu-Wei Lin was called up to take his place. Pedroia currently is with the team in Florida, and prior to Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, he gave an encouraging update on himself, indicating he doesn’t expect to be out of action long.

Dustin Pedroia hopes to return to game action soon despite another appearance on the Injury List. #redsox #BOSvsTB https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/TSG05vo4Cn — NESN (@NESN) April 19, 2019

With Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt also on the IL, Lin is about to play a huge role for the Red Sox. And though he is well-positioned to perform well in Pedroia’s absence, the veteran infielder’s return certainly will be a much-anticipated one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images