How Bruins’ David Pastrnak Feels About Moving To Third Line Amid Struggles

If the Boston Bruins still were playing regular-season games against the Ottawa Senators of the world, David Pastrnak would be given a long leash to work out his problems.

Alas, the Bruins are in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Pastrnak’s time on the top line has run out — for now, at least.

In case you haven’t noticed, Pastrnak has looked terrible in Boston’s series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and didn’t look much better against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1. The star winger has recorded just one point in his last three games, and it was a deflection goal that he barely did anything to earn. But Pastrnak’s struggles go beyond the box score. From ugly turnovers to uncharacteristic tentativeness with the puck, the 22-year-old looks lost.

Whether he’s been on the first line or second, Pastrnak has been an outright liability in Boston’s second-round series, which is tied 1-1 with Game 3 set for Tuesday night in Columbus.

And when that game arrives, Bruins fans should expect to see Pastrnak on the third line. During practice Monday morning, Pastrnak made his debut on the third unit alongside center Charlie Coyle and forward Marcus Johansson.

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Heinen

DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman

Johansson – Coyle – Pastrnak

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari

Backes – Wagner Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton

Moore – Kampfer Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2019

Yeah, that’s a weird sight.

To Pastrnak’s credit, he said all the right things following Monday’s practice.

"They're great players finding some chemistry between those two. I'm just trying to help them as much as I can." 🎥 @pastrnak96 after slotting in next to Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson in practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/v5dTtUlrWL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2019

There are two ways to look at Pastrnak’s demotion (let’s call it what it is).

1. Boston’s best player is playing his worst hockey of the season at the worst possible time.

2. The Bruins’ third line just added a perennial 30-goal scorer to its ranks.

If the Bruins want to reach their ultimate goal, they’ll Pastrnak to get back to playing like his usual self, and in a hurry. Yes, Boston has received a huge secondary-scoring boost in the postseason, but they’ll only go as far as their best players take them.

Game 3 between the Bruins and Blue Jackets gets underway Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images