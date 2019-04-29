Red Sox Gameday Live

J.D. Martinez Makes Return To Red Sox Lineup In Series Opener Vs. Oakland

by on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 7:08PM

J.D. Martinez returns to the Boston Red Sox lineup Monday night.

The Red Sox slugger missed the team’s last two games due to back spasms, but has been reinserted into the lineup as Boston takes on the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. Boston’s offense sure could use a burst after mustering up three total runs in two-straight losses to the Tampa Bay Rays without Martinez.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Steve Lyons discuss Martinez’s impact on the Red Sox lineup Monday night. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

