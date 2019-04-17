Nathan Eovaldi Seeking First Win Of 2019 In Series Finale Vs. Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi will have another shot at earning his first win of the season when he takes the mound against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Eovaldi is 0-0 in his first three starts in 2019, earning himself an 8.40 ERA and ten strikeouts in the process. He will take on the Yankees’ J.A. Happ, who is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA this season.

For more on Wednesday’ matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images