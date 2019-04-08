NESN’s Boston Bruins First-Round Stanley Cup Playoff Telecast Schedule

April 8, 2019 – NESN, home of the Boston Bruins, will televise live up to six first-round Stanley Cup playoff games between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition to the first-round games, NESN will produce one-hour pre- and one-hour postgame shows before and after every Bruins playoff game throughout the postseason.

NESN’s coverage of the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series begins this Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m. ET. with “Bruins Face-Off LIVE” presented by Echostor Technologies, hosted by Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson. NESN’s telecast of Game 1 begins at 7 p.m. with Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley calling the action from TD Garden, with Alex Kraemer at rinkside. Immediately following each game, NESN will deliver a one-hour “Ace Ticket Overtime LIVE” postgame show.

Streaming Information: NESNgo app & NESNgo.com

Fans can watch the NESN game telecasts & pre- and post-game coverage, and “NESN Sports Today” on any device with the NESNgo app or at NESNgo.com.

“NESN Sports Today” Expands Coverage for games in Toronto

“NESN Sports Today,” the network’s nightly sports news show that immediately follows the postgame show, will have expanded coverage of games in Toronto with two reporters on site, covering perspectives and angles from both the Bruins and Maple Leafs. “NESN Sports Update,” NESN’s morning recap sports show, now airs Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NESN.com Extensive Playoff Coverage

NESN.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of the Bruins throughout the playoffs, including a special Bruins Wrap posted on NESN.com immediately following each game.

NESN’s Red Sox Games to Air on NESNplus

NESN’s live coverage of the Boston Red Sox will air on NESNplus when Boston Bruins playoff game coverage on NESN is scheduled at the same time.

