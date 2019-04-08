Red Sox To Wear These Gold-Trimmed Caps, Jerseys For World Series Celebration

The Boston Red Sox are throwing a party Tuesday, and they’ll be dressed for the occasion.

The Red Sox (finally) return home to open their 2019 home schedule when they’ll host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Before Chris Sale throws his first pitch, though, the Red Sox will look back and celebrate their 2018 World Series win.

To commemorate the event, the Red Sox will be wearing special gold-trimmed caps and uniforms for the pregame ceremonies and for the home opener.

Here’s what the cap looks like:

Photo via MLB Shop screen grab

And here’s the jersey:

Photo via MLB Shop screen grab

The Red Sox wore similar caps and jerseys when they celebrated their 2013 World Series a few years back.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images