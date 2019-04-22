Patrice Bergeron Explains Bruins’ Mindset Before Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

Patrice Bergeron has been down this road many times before, so the Boston Bruins would be wise to follow his lead as they prepare for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

“It’s do or die,” Bergeron told reporters Monday when asked what comes to mind when he hears the words “Game 7” this time of year. “You’ve got to go out there and leave it all out there.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on playing in his 11th career Game 7: "You’ve got to go out and leave it all out there…that’s why you play hockey." pic.twitter.com/pHE5Ges0wu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2019

Bergeron sounded calm, cool and collected Monday, one day before the Bruins host the Maple Leafs in a winner-take-all showdown at TD Garden. And he wasn’t alone. The B’s, who stayed alive in the series by winning Game 6 on Sunday in Toronto, are well-aware of the stakes and seem to be relishing the opportunity, with veterans like Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leading the charge in Boston’s dressing room.

“Experience matters. I think it was just the compete level (in Game 6). Our guys, they knew what was at stake if we didn’t perform,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. “I think it showed that they were ready to play. I think we responded well after every loss in the series. That’s a testament to the guys. Going forward, experience matters.”

This marks Bergeron’s 11th career Game 7. The Bruins have several other players who defeated the Maple Leafs in Game 7 last season and in a Game 7 back in 2013.

While history doesn’t necessarily dictate future results, there are plenty of reasons for the Bruins to be optimistic heading into Tuesday’s contest, and Boston’s knack for responding well to pressure is chief among them.

“I think it’s obviously a battle of will out there, especially more so in Game 7” Bergeron said. “It’s whatever it takes, I guess, and it’s about poise and making sure you use that stress and nervousness the right way and feed off of it and use the energy that way. You’ve got to make sure you still play the right way even though there’s lots on the line.”

Game 7 ultimately will be determined by which team executes better. The Bruins sure have a winning mindset thanks in large to their experience, though, and that could make a difference Tuesday when each team tries to overcome the inevitable butterflies that come with facing elimination.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images