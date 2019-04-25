Rick Porcello Gets Ball For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. Tigers

After dropping both games in a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox have a chance to split their four-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Boston bounced back Wednesday with an 11-4 win over the Tigers, and will look to keep the ball rolling on in the series finale at Fenway Park. Rick Porcello will get the ball and still is searching for his first win of the season.

Porcello certainly has had his struggles thus far, sporting an 0-3 record, but will look to change that against the team that drafted him.

He will be opposed by Jordan Zimmerman, who also sits at 0-3.

To see more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images