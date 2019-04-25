Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets: Here’s Schedule For Second-Round Playoff Series

The Boston Bruins are riding high after Tuesday’s result, but a tall task remains ahead of them.

After clinching their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series Tuesday with a 5-1 Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the B’s now will take on the Blue Jackets. Columbus, which narrowly made the postseason as the last wild card team, shocked the hockey world by sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round.

The Bruins hold home-ice advantage, meaning Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at TD Garden.

Here’s the schedule for Bruins-Blue Jackets:

Game 1 — Thursday, April 25: Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2 — Saturday, April 27: Columbus at Boston, TBD

Game 3 — Tuesday, April 30: Boston at Columbus, TBD

Game 4 — Thursday, May 2: Boston at Columbus, TBD

Game 5 — Saturday, May 4: Columbus at Boston (if necessary)

Game 6 — Monday, May 6: Boston at Columbus (if necessary)

Game 7 — Wednesday, May 8: Columbus at Boston (if necessary)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images