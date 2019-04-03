Russell Westbrook Dedicates Historic 20-20-20 Game To Nipsey Hussle

Russell Westbrook played one of his greatest games when his heart was heaviest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard achieved the second 20-20-20 triple-double in NBA history on Tuesday night in his team’s 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 20 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out 21 assists in the game, joining Wilt Chamberlain in compiling such a once-in-a lifetime stat line.

Russell Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with a 20-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist game in NBA history. Wilt's came on February 2, 1968 (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/uUd5yaQUGV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2019

Afterward, Westbrook told TNT he dedicated his performance to his friend and fellow Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle, the rapper and entrepreneur who was shot and killed Sunday night at age 33.

🗣 "That's for Nipsey!" 💙 Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

“Grateful to play the game, but that wasn’t for me, man,” Westbrook said. “That was for my bro, man. That was for Nipsey. Rest in peace to Nipsey, man. …”

A host of athletes have paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle this week, but none have elevated their respective games to the level Westbrook reached Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images