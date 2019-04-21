Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Ejected After Chucking Ball Toward Referee

The NBA playoffs were rife with ejections Saturday, with DeMar DeRozan just the latest player to be tossed.

The Denver Nuggets were dominating the San Antonio Spurs 110-92 with just five minutes left in Game 4 when DeMar DeRozan decided to drive down the lane for a late-game bucket. But DeRozan drew an offensive foul on the play, which clearly didn’t please the guard one bit.

In response, DeRozan hucked the ball in the direction of Scott Foster, the referee that called the foul, out of frustration. He was ejected as a result.

Check it out:

DeMar CHUCKED the ball at the ref and got ejected after getting called for a charge pic.twitter.com/8YU1jDYjvW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

The Nuggets ended up winning Game 4 117-103, with Game 5 set for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images