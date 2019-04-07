Tom Brady Shows Support For Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Rehab Progress

Talk about inspirational.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier now is doing box jumps just 16 months after a tackle left him paralyzed. Shazier’s rehab progress appears to be going extremely well, and even though they’re rivals on the football field, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is showing support for Shazier with his latest tweet.

Shazier’s progress is pretty unbelievable, and incredibly inspiring. He likely still has a long road ahead of him to a full recovery, but the fact he has made it this far is an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Brady is one to support his fellow athletes regardless of the team they play for. At the end of the day, it’s just a game, and some things are bigger than football.

