Trail Blazers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

Both the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers reached the second round of the NBA playoffs in exciting fashion.

The Nuggets went the distance with the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. The Trail Blazers only needed five games to dispatch the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they punched their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals via a Damian Lillard game-winning buzzer beater.

The Blazers and Nuggets will continue their respective playoff runs Monday night when the two sides meet in the series opener of their best-of-seven set.

Here’s how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 1 online:

When: Monday, April 29 @ 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images