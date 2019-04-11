LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Among Stars At Dwyane Wade’s Final Game

Dwyane Wade’s farewell tour came to an end on Wednesday night as the Miami Heat wrap up their regular season in Brooklyn when they take on the Nets.

Tuesday night was D-Wade’s final game at American Airlines Arena in Miami, where he posted 30 points to the praise of his home crowd. There were tribute videos, tears, hugs and a scathing chant directed at Paul Pierce, but he still had one more game to play on the road.

Before tip-off Wednesday night in Brooklyn, a trio of NBA stars flocked into Barclays Center to witness their peer’s final hurrah.

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul all came to watch Wade ride off into the sunset on Wednesday night, much to the guard’s appreciation who went over to say hello during warmups.

James and Anthony came into the league with Wade, as all three players were chosen in the top five of the 2003 NBA Draft. Paul entered the league two years later, going fourth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft.

The four players have always had a tremendous bond, so it was only right that James, Anthony, and Paul were on hand for Wade’s final game

The Heat were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday due to a Detroit Pistons’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, confirming that Wednesday would be Wade’s final game.

For those basketball heads out there, Tom Crean, Wade’s college coach at Marquette University, was also on hand Wednesday night.

