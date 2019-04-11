David Pastrnak Hilariously Attempts To Play Goalie In Bruins Locker Room

We all know David Pastrnak excels at the right wing position, but what about between the pipes?

The 22-year-old tallied 81 points (38 goals, 41 assists) for the Boston Bruins in 66 games. Pastrnak was named to his first All-Star Game this year, and his numbers would have been higher had it not been for a thumb injury that sidelined him for a month.

But as electric as he is on the ice on the Bruins’ top line, he decided to give it a go at playing goalie on the latest episode of NESN’s “Behind The B.”

Take a look:

Maybe Tuukka Rask can give him some tips.

Pastrnak and Co. begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Thursday when Boston hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images