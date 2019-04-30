Vince Carter Rejects Retirement, Can Set These NBA Longevity Records Next Season

Most NBA fans know Vince Carter for his ability to soar higher than most, but playing longer than everyone else will cement his place in history.

The Atlanta Hawks forward revealed Tuesday on the “Wingin It” podcast he wants intends to continue his NBA career in 2019-2020.

“I’m coming back,” Carter told teammate Kent Bazemore, per SI.com’s Michael Shapiro.

Bazemore also asked Carter if he’ll return to Atlanta next season.

“I would like to,” Carter answered. “We’ll see what happens.”

Carter, 42, is expected to become a free agent July 1 when his contract expires. If he plays next season, it will be the 22nd of his storied career, setting an NBA record for most campaigns. Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Robert Parish currently hold the record with 21.

The Golden State Warriors selected Carter with the fifth overall pick in 1998 NBA Draft, and the Toronto Ratpors immediately acquired him in a draft-night trade. 21-plus years later, Carter has the chance to break new grounds in terms of NBA longevity.

With Vince Carter returning, he will become the first NBA player to play in FOUR different decades. 9️⃣0️⃣’s

0️⃣0️⃣’s

1️⃣0️⃣’s

2️⃣0️⃣’s Half-Man, Half-Amazing 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u0ZtCFSpPW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 30, 2019

All Carter, who averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds and 17.5 minutes over 76 games last season, needs is one more chance. Who is rooting against him at this point?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images