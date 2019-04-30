Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Sandy Leon Back Behind Plate For Game 2

The Boston Red Sox have yet to win a series at Fenway Park this season, but that could change Tuesday.

The Red Sox will host the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of their three-game set after earning a comeback win Monday night in the series opener. Boston manager Alex Cora will turn to right-hander Rick Porcello, while A’s manager Bob Melvin will counter with righty Aaron Brooks.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will start at designated hitter and bat third while rookie Michael Chavis will bat sixth and play second base. Sandy Leon will be back behind the plate handling catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (12-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mtich Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-3, 7.43 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (14-17)

Marcus Semien, SS

Robbie Grossman, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Khris Davis, DH

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Chad Pinder, 2B

Ramon Laureano, CF

Nick Hundley, C

Aaron Brooks, RHP (2-2, 5.33 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images