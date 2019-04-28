Watch Tom Brady Fire Laser To Julian Edelman From This Cool Camera Angle

A day may come when Tom Brady truly possesses a “noodle arm,” but New England Patriots haters might have to wait a while.

The 41-year-old quarterback was keeping his arm fresh at Boston College throughout the week, throwing deep balls and short routes to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. And Brady, now a legitimate social media addict, shared multiple videos for his avid followers to enjoy.

That includes this neat clip of Brady firing a laser to Edelman:

Pff, anyone can complete passes on practice turf with no defenders around. Let’s see you do that in the Super Bowl with the game on the line, Tom.

Oh wait.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images