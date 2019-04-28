New England Patriots

Watch Tom Brady Fire Laser To Julian Edelman From This Cool Camera Angle

by on Sun, Apr 28, 2019 at 9:13AM

A day may come when Tom Brady truly possesses a “noodle arm,” but New England Patriots haters might have to wait a while.

The 41-year-old quarterback was keeping his arm fresh at Boston College throughout the week, throwing deep balls and short routes to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. And Brady, now a legitimate social media addict, shared multiple videos for his avid followers to enjoy.

That includes this neat clip of Brady firing a laser to Edelman:

Pff, anyone can complete passes on practice turf with no defenders around. Let’s see you do that in the Super Bowl with the game on the line, Tom.

Oh wait.

