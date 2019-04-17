What Julian Edelman Told Sony Michel After Patriots’ AFC Title Game Win

Even after the New England Patriots’ most exciting win of the season to date, Julian Edelman kept his eye on the prize.

The Patriots punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIII in dramatic fashion, earning a 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. The ultimate goal had not yet been completed, though, and Edelman wanted to make sure one of New England’s youngest players didn’t get ahead of himself.

The Pats’ official account on Tuesday released a teaser to the team’s latest championship film: “3 Games To Glory VI.” Included in the brief highlight reel was a postgame conversation between Edelman and Sony Michel, and the exchange perfectly embodies “The Patriot Way.”

“We got one more,” Edelman said. “Hey, we gotta have our best two weeks. This is cute … Don’t get me wrong, this is awesome. But the next one. Let’s go.”

Exclusive behind the scenes footage from all three playoff victories inside 3 Games To Glory VI. Coming May 7th.

Edelman kept Michel under his wing all the way through the Super Bowl. Prior to New England’s penultimate offensive play against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran wide receiver preached ball security to the rookie running back as the Patriots inched closer to a championship. Everyone did their job, and New England went on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time in franchise history.

It was a hell of a postseason run for both Michel and Edelman. The 24-year-old rushed for 336 yards with six (!) touchdowns over the course of his first three career playoff games, while Edelman corraled 26 catches over that span en route to Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

