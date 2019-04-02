Why Shannon Sharpe Hated Tom Brady’s Twitter Gag ‘With Extreme Passion’

Nobody in the world was less amused by Tom Brady’s April Fools’ joke than Shannon Sharpe.

Brady on Monday debuted his official Twitter account, with a faux retirement announcement serving as his first-ever tweet. A number of New England Patriots fans weren’t amused by the gag due to the scare Brady brought upon him, but Sharpe was borderline offended by the tweet due to his utter distaste for the veteran quarterback’s sense of humor.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Sharpe explained what bothered him so much about Brady’s tomfoolery.

“Hate it with extreme passion,” Sharpe said. “Tom, you’re not funny. You’ve been so adamant about how you’re gonna play til you’re 100. The whole key about an April Fools’ joke, I thought, was to have it be somewhat believable. Nobody believed you when you’ve said ‘I’m doubling down. I’ve already talked to my wife and everybody knows that I’m gonna play til I’m 45. It’s gonna be tough but I’m gonna do it.’ And you come out with this lame?

“Does Tom need that much attention? Here’s a guy that’s got six rings, four-time Super Bowl MVP. What’s he missing? What is the void of his life? The guy’s got a beautiful wife, got kids, got money, got cars — he’s got everything and he’s playing these corny, lame jokes? That’s not in him. Peyton Manning can get you because Peyton Manning has personality. You see how he does those commercials, Skip (Bayless)? You saw him on ‘SNL.’ He has it. Everybody can’t do that. Everybody doesn’t have that personality, and that’s OK.

“The one thing you can’t do is force humor. Either you have it or you don’t. It’s as simple as that, Skip, and he don’t have it. He has other attributes — great, historically transcendent quarterback. Being funny ain’t it. Playing jokings ain’t it. He ought to be ashamed of himself. When I saw this yesterday I was like ‘Oh, please.'”

It’s going to be OK, Shannon. We promise, it’s going to be OK.

This isn’t the first time Sharpe has gone on a diatribe about Brady messing around on social media. The Patriots QB previously joked this past season about retirement after reaching the 1,000 career rushing yard milestone, only to catch Sharpe’s wrath the following day. The rant also featured praise for Manning, who Sharpe apparently believes is the funniest person to walk the Earth.

Given his perplexing ax to grind, we only can imagine what Sharpe thought of Brady’s Twitter exchange with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports