Alex Cora Credits David Price For ‘Grinding It Out’ In Tough Conditions

It was a pretty dreadful night on the South Side of Chicago.

Cold temps and wet weather made for some pretty miserable conditions as the Boston Red Sox opened their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Things got even more miserable for Boston, as the hosts walked off in the ninth on a home run from Nicky Delmonico, resulting in a 6-4 loss.

But Sox starter David Price put in a decent performance considering the elements. Price gave up three earned runs on seven hits through six innings, walking two with five strikeouts. Alex Cora credited the lefty for grinding it out despite the weather.

To hear Cora’s comments, check out “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images