If there’s one thing Alex Cora would like to see Eduardo Rodriguez improve upon following a brutal 10-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, it’s getting more lefties out at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox skipper has noticed Rodriguez’s recent struggles against lefties, noting it must improve if he wants to succeed. The Sox will take a look at what they can to do help their own lefty improve so he can have more of an impact on the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images