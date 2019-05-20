Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown now is on the other side of the country, but that isn’t stopping him from taking apparent shots at his former team.

As was well documented earlier this offseason, Brown was not happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers and forced a trade, ultimately landing with the Oakland Raiders. Brown still has mixed it up with former teammates on Twitter since the move, and it appears he did just that Monday.

Earlier in the day, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expressed regret for some of his comments that he made about Brown at the end of last season.

Ben Roethlisberger's first comments to @KDPomp and @KDKA on Antonio Brown: "I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him. I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I got to far after that Denver game? Probably…" — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 20, 2019

Later in the day, Brown fired off this tweet, which seems like a not-so-subtle jab at his former teammate.

Two face — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 20, 2019

Just over an hour later, Brown tweeted this.

Lil fans ex players media people stop monitoring my life making comments on me I got bigger fish to fry! Focus on God #CallGod — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 20, 2019

Well, this Brown-Steelers divorce has been all it was billed to be.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports