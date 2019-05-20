Antonio Brown now is on the other side of the country, but that isn’t stopping him from taking apparent shots at his former team.
As was well documented earlier this offseason, Brown was not happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers and forced a trade, ultimately landing with the Oakland Raiders. Brown still has mixed it up with former teammates on Twitter since the move, and it appears he did just that Monday.
Earlier in the day, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expressed regret for some of his comments that he made about Brown at the end of last season.
Later in the day, Brown fired off this tweet, which seems like a not-so-subtle jab at his former teammate.
Just over an hour later, Brown tweeted this.
Well, this Brown-Steelers divorce has been all it was billed to be.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports