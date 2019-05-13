Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins took a pretty big leg up on the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Boston thumped the Hurricanes 6-2 at TD Garden in Game 2, taking a pretty commanding 2-0 series lead as the Eastern Conference Final heads to Raleigh, N.C. for the next two games.

Tuukka Rask noted that he doesn’t think the Canes are done just yet, and Brad Marchand echoed those sentiments. The winger refused to put too much stock into the blowout.

To hear Marchand and Zdeno Chara’s postgame comments, check out “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s Unite Bank.