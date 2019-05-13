Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are riding high with a 2-0 series lead in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, and Brad Marchand has made sure to make an impact thus far.

Marchand’s pesky antics quickly get under the skin of opponents, and he was showcasing that ability once again in Game 2. Just ask Hurricanes captain Justin Williams, we’re sure he can confirm.

Between mocking the C on Williams’ sweater and pointing him in the direction of the penalty box, Hurricanes’ fans have to be fed up with the winger already. But Bruins’ president Cam Neely seems to be a fan of Marchand’s polite manners.

NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys” caught up with Neely at Logan International Airport during Monday’s debut of JetBlue’s “Bear Force One” to get his (hilarious) take on Marchand’s antics, as well as the Bruins’ playoff run.

Check it out:

#NHLBruins President Cam Neely looves the new @JetBlue plane “Bear Force One.” He also appreciates @Bmarch63 and his manners😎 pic.twitter.com/BuVDJ4Fj0t — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 13, 2019

“That’s what people don’t understand about Brad. He’s a kind human being.”

We’d have to agree with you there, Cam.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hurricanes and Bruins is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from PNC Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images