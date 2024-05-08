The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers return to the ice for Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after the Black and Gold claimed a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

Jesper Boqvist is expected to slot back into the lineup in place of Patrick Brown, was was called up on an emergency basis. Boqvist missed Game 1 due to a minor injury, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Wednesday.

Derek Forbort is expected to start his second consecutive game, doing so on the third pairing with Parker Wotherspoon.

Montgomery also confirmed the Bruins were tweaking their power-play units in Game 2. David Pastrnak is set to jump to the top grouping while Mason Lohrei will earn a spot on the second power play.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Panthers Game 1:

BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Justin Brazeau

John Beecher–Jesper Boqvist–Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

PANTHERS (0-1)

Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Sam Reinhart

Vladimir Tarasenko–Kevin Stenlund–Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins–Steven Lorentz–Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola–Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky