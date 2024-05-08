The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers return to the ice for Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after the Black and Gold claimed a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

Jesper Boqvist is expected to slot back into the lineup in place of Patrick Brown, was was called up on an emergency basis. Boqvist missed Game 1 due to a minor injury, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Wednesday.

Derek Forbort is expected to start his second consecutive game, doing so on the third pairing with Parker Wotherspoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery also confirmed the Bruins were tweaking their power-play units in Game 2. David Pastrnak is set to jump to the top grouping while Mason Lohrei will earn a spot on the second power play.

more bruins

Derek Forbort Offers Self-Assessment After Return To Bruins Lineup

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Notes Power-Play Tweak Before Game 2

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

What Jesper Boqvist Wants To Provide In Bruins-Panthers Game 2

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Panthers Game 1:

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Justin Brazeau
John Beecher–Jesper Boqvist–Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Parker Wotherspoon

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

PANTHERS (0-1)
Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Sam Reinhart
Vladimir Tarasenko–Kevin Stenlund–Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins–Steven Lorentz–Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola–Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Story continues below advertisement

More NHL:

What Mason Lohrei Has Learned From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images