The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers return to the ice for Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.
Boston holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after the Black and Gold claimed a 5-1 victory in Game 1.
Jesper Boqvist is expected to slot back into the lineup in place of Patrick Brown, was was called up on an emergency basis. Boqvist missed Game 1 due to a minor injury, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Wednesday.
Derek Forbort is expected to start his second consecutive game, doing so on the third pairing with Parker Wotherspoon.
Montgomery also confirmed the Bruins were tweaking their power-play units in Game 2. David Pastrnak is set to jump to the top grouping while Mason Lohrei will earn a spot on the second power play.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Panthers Game 1:
BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Justin Brazeau
John Beecher–Jesper Boqvist–Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
PANTHERS (0-1)
Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Sam Reinhart
Vladimir Tarasenko–Kevin Stenlund–Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins–Steven Lorentz–Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola–Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Featured image via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images