Bruins Sign Forward Anton Blidh To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins have secured some forward depth for the next two seasons.

With his contract set to expire at the conclusion of the season, Anton Blidh and the Bruins agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension that will take him through the 2020-21 season. The team announced the deal, which carries a $700 thousand cap hit annually at the NHL level, Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Swede has played 21 games in the NHL since making his debut in the 2016-17 season. In that rookie campaign he played a career-high 19 games, playing just one game last season and one game this season with the big club. He has a goal, assist and seven penalty minutes to his name in the NHL.

Down in Providence, Blidh has shown a bit better of a scoring touch, slashing 10-13-23 for the P-Bruins this season.

Should he ever become a consistent NHL forward, Blidh projects as a bottom-six forward with solid two-way ability. He’s a good skater that forechecks and hunts pucks well, but the wealth of those types of players the Bruins have had over the past few years are part of the reason Blidh has yet to become a staple with the varsity.

