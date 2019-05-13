Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are taking a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference Final to North Carolina.

Boston routed the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday 6-2 in Game 2 at TD Garden and now have a chance to win the series on the road.

While it will be no easy task to sweep the team that put away the Washington Capitals and swept the New York Islanders, the Bruins know their focus needs to remain on the Hurricanes and not get caught up in having the advantage heading into Game 3.

“Like I said, we’re onto the next,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said after the game. “We can take away positives and learn from tonight, you know, clear up a couple thing. We’re going down to their building, we know that they play well there, so we just really have to enjoy right now and as soon as we leave the rink it’s on to Game 3. You know, refocussing, resetting and getting ready to play in a hostile environment and we just plan to play to our standards and our culture.”

Puck is drop for Game 3 on Tuesday is 8 p.m. ET, and we can bet Carolina will do all it can to not go down 3-0 in the series.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images