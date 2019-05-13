Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Matt Grzelcyk gave his mom a great Mother’s Day gift — a two-goal performance in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2.

The B’s potted two goals in each of the three periods, with Grzelcyk opening the scoring in the first, then making it 4-0 in the second.

After the game, the defenseman gave his mom a special message on a day meant for her.

“Yeah she means the world (to me),” he said. “She’s someone that I talk to every single day and probably my best friend. Her and my dad obviously mean a lot to me and I wouldn’t be in this position without them and it’s great to share this experience with my family and friends and just getting the win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals you don’t want to allow yourself to kind of sit back and relax and think too much about it. But honestly it’s really special right now and it’s fun to ride this one out and go into game three and have another strong effort.”

We’re pretty sure Mrs. Grzelcyk will be excited to talk to her son tonight.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images