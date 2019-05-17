You’ve probably never seen David Ortiz like this before.
The Boston Red Sox legend recently posed nude and semi-nude in Kingsford Charcoal’s new “Body By BBQ” advertising campaign. Ortiz joins fellow former Major League Baseball sluggers Cecil and Prince Fielder in bearing all in front of the grill.
Ortiz used Twitter on Wednesday to add another slogan to Kingsford’s campaign.
Other than a multinational company paying top dollar, we’re not sure why anyone would grill nude.
Nevertheless, where Ortiz remains a leader in Red Sox Nation, so no one should be surprised if the “Body By BBQ” campaign sparks an epidemic of copycats this summer.
You’ve been warned.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images