Matt Grzelcyk could have possibly played his last game in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins’ blueliner took a hard hit into the boards from St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2 of the Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday. Grzelcyk never returned to the ice after that late first period hit by Sundqvist and was later transported to an area hospital. He won’t make the trip to St. Louis with his tam

There have been many takes on the monster hit, and one guy, in particular, isn’t too happy with Grzelcyk.

Don Cherry, of course, had a rather interesting opinion on the heavy hit delivered by the Blues big-bodied centerman, claiming Grzelcyk was “asking for it” by going into the corner boards the way he did.

Cherry added that Sundqvist was just “finishing his check” and that he obviously didn’t mean to nail Grzelcyk in the head. He mainly blames the Boston defenseman for going into the corner the way he did, saying a player should never enter the corner in that fashion.

Either way, Sundqvist now has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday and we’ll find out his fate soon enough.

