New England Patriots fans will have to wait a bit for their first glimpse of N’Keal Harry on the football field, but they received a preview of what’s to come over the weekend.

Harry, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, represented the Patriots at this year’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere alongside running back Damien Harris and quarterback Jarrett Stidham. As part of the festivities, all players involved donned the uniform of the respective team that drafted them last month in Nashville.

Here’s your first look at Harry in New England threads:

Just to be clear, Harry will not rock No. 1 for the Patriots as it’s not among the allotted numbers for wide receivers. Numbers likely will be handed out near the start of training camp, which begins in late July.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images