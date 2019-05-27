Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s going to be an action-packed Monday in Boston, and you’re not going to want to miss any of the action on NESN networks.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will kick off the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden, and we have you covered both before and after Game 1. “Bruins Face-Off Live” will air at 7 p.m. ET on NESNplus and “Bruins Overtime Live” can be seen immediately after the game on both NESN and NESNplus.

Luckily for Boston fans, they’ll be able to enjoy Red Sox baseball prior to Bruins-Blues Game 1. Coverage of the Red Sox-Cleveland Indians series opener will begin at 3 p.m. on NESN followed by first pitch at 4 p.m. Stick around for a full hour of postgame coverage with “Red Sox Extra Innings” and “Red Sox Final” right after the final out is made.

Here’s a full rundown of Monday’s programming (all times are Eastern):

NESN

3 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch” LIVE

3:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday” LIVE

4 p.m. — MLB: Indians at Red Sox LIVE

7 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings” LIVE

7:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

8:30 p.m. — Sox in Two: Indians at Red Sox

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

NESNplus

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images