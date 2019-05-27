Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Try to contain yourselves, Bruins fans. Zdeno Chara’s latest hype video will take your adrenaline to the next level.

Chara has galvanized local fans throughout Boston’s postseason run, using Instagram to share motivational photos and videos as the B’s worked their way to the Stanley Cup Final. With hockey’s ultimate prize now on the line, it’s only fitting the Bruins captain went above and beyond with his post prior to the series opener.

The veteran blueliner and Tom Brady collaborated for what just might be the best Boston sports hype video since the New England Patriots quarterback’s collection of clips this past winter. Brady narrates a spine-tingling video filled with highlights and one overarching message: the Bruins are made for this stage.

You can check out the video here.

The Bruins and St. Louis Blues will put an end to the extended layoff Monday night when they battle in Game 1 at TD Garden.

