Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Goaltending was one of the biggest factors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, with netminders for both teams putting together very different performances.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was lights out for most of Sunday’s match, pushing away 21 of the 23 shots from the Hurricanes. Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek, however, was not as stellar, allowing six goals on 25 shots throughout the 60-minute contest.

Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team’s goalie situation for Game 3 has yet to be determined.

“We haven’t gotten there,” he said. “We’ve still got to let this one digest a little bit and then move forward.”

Brind’Amour did admit the Canes did consider pulling Mrazek from the game, but he insisted on staying between the pipes.

“Yeah, we talked about it. But he doesn’t want to come out, he is a battler,” he said. “A lot of other guys on the bench deserve to come out if that’s how we are doing it so it’s not how we do it. I haven’t even talked to him but I know that. If I let him off the hook, I have to let everyone off the hook. If he wants to battle it out, then that’s how we need to go about it.”

The Canes skipper thinks a number of factors played into Mrazek’s below-par performance Sunday afternoon, but admitted the team got away from their game as the match progressed.

In the end, Brind’Amour said the Canes will look to regroup ahead of Game 3 in Raleigh.

“That’s all you can do,” he said.

Game 3 is slated for Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images