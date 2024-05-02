Bruins Ready To ‘Amp Up’ Compete Level In Game 6 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins seek a fast start in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston did not match Toronto’s urgency in Game 5, creating just two shots in the first period of a 2-1 overtime loss. Boston’s locker room made a special point to not allow that to happen again Thursday.

“I just think (with) our compete we need to amp it up another level,” Bruins forward Pat Maroon told reporters on Thursday, per team-provided video. “I just thought we were flat. Gotta give Toronto credit though. They played hard.”

The Bruins took time Wednesday to deconstruct the loss and gain an understanding of shortcomings. Veteran teams like the Bruins recognize the accountability needed to make adjustments during the height of postseason play.

“Sometimes you need a moment like that,” Maroon said. “Sometimes you need to hold each other accountable. Talk amongst yourselves and what we need to do to be better.”

As Game 6 still offers a clinching scenario, Boston’s bench boss shared the excitement of the latest opportunity for the Bruins.

“Excitement, looking forward to the opportunity that is presented to us tonight,” Jim Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I think what gives us confidence as a group is we’ve won here twice already. That opportunity in front of us is what gets us excited. We think about ourselves.”

The Bruins look to close out the series Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.