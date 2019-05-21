Tom Brady might have bit off more than his notoriously strict mouth can chew.
On Monday, the the New England Patriots quarterback promised to eat a strawberry on Instagram Live if James Holzhauer had his streak of 22 consecutive ‘Jeopardy!” victories snapped. Strawberries, of course, are not permitted in Brady’s preposterously uncompromising diet.
Well, Holzhauer won Monday night, extending his streak to 23 straight wins and raising his total earnings to $1,780,237.
Here’s how Brady reacted:
Holzhauer, a sports gambler by trade, still wants a piece of the 42-year-old quarterback.
Check out this challenge he issued early Tuesday morning:
No word yet on whether Brady has agreed to these terms. Tomatoes also are forbidden in his diet, and with the 2019 NFL season fast-approaching, it’s tough to fathom the 42-year-old bending the rules in such egregious fashion.
As for Holzhauer, he’s still roughly $700,000 behind “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings for the all-time earnings record. Oh, to be good at trivia.
