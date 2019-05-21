Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady might have bit off more than his notoriously strict mouth can chew.

On Monday, the the New England Patriots quarterback promised to eat a strawberry on Instagram Live if James Holzhauer had his streak of 22 consecutive ‘Jeopardy!” victories snapped. Strawberries, of course, are not permitted in Brady’s preposterously uncompromising diet.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Well, Holzhauer won Monday night, extending his streak to 23 straight wins and raising his total earnings to $1,780,237.

Here’s how Brady reacted:

James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries… keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Holzhauer, a sports gambler by trade, still wants a piece of the 42-year-old quarterback.

Check out this challenge he issued early Tuesday morning:

Run it back on Tuesday’s Jeopardy for a tomato? https://t.co/6j0TgN0zCk — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 21, 2019

No word yet on whether Brady has agreed to these terms. Tomatoes also are forbidden in his diet, and with the 2019 NFL season fast-approaching, it’s tough to fathom the 42-year-old bending the rules in such egregious fashion.

As for Holzhauer, he’s still roughly $700,000 behind “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings for the all-time earnings record. Oh, to be good at trivia.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images