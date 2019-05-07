Liverpool Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Semifinal Online

Can Liverpool accomplish mission impossible at “Fortress Anfield,” or will the iconic stadium represent the end of the road?

Liverpool will host Barcelona on Tuesday at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. Barcelona won the first leg 3-0 last Wednesday, and Liverpool must win by at least three goals in order to reach the Champions League semifinal for the second consecutive season.

The absences of star forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to a concussion and a muscular injury, respectively, will make Liverpool’s task that much harder.

Barcelona will be without forward Ousmane Dembele due to a hamstring injury, and a knee injury will prevent fullback Rafinha from playing in the contest.

The winner of this Champions League semifinal series will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax on June 1 in Madrid in the final.

TNT will broadcast Liverpool versus Barcelona in English, and Univision will do so in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Tuesday, May 7, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com