Tom Brady Leaves NSFW Comment On Zdeno Chara’s Post-Game 5 Instagram

Tom Brady was fired up Saturday night, and it’s hard to blame him.

For starters, the New England Patriots quarterback was part of a star-studded crew that watched a controversial Kentucky Derby in person. Afterward, Brady watched the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took to Instagram shortly after the game, as he often does.

Take a look:

Now, we’re not going to suggest that Brady was in an — ahem — altered(?) state Saturday night, but the evidence is substantial.

If Julian Edelman’s Instagram story doesn’t convince you, then the NSFW comment that Brady left on Chara’s Instagram might. (Plus, he was at the Kentucky Derby, for crying out loud.)

Take a look:

Tom Brady with a hard f-bomb on Zdeno Chara’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/VChaZuiXse — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) May 5, 2019

New England feels you on that, Tom.

The Bruins will look to finish off the Blue Jackets in Monday night’s Game 6. Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images