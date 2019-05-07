Watch David Krejci Put Bruins On Board First In Game 6 With Absolute Snipe

by on Mon, May 6, 2019 at 8:39PM

David Krejci is no stranger to scoring in the postseason, and he added to his playoff résumé Monday night.

The Bruins winger put Boston on the board first in Game 6 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Just after the clock struck 12 minutes in the second period, Jake DeBrusk fired a shot that rung off the post. The rebound trickled out to Krejci at the top of the circle, and the second-line center unleashed an absolute rocket that beat Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky at 12:13.

Take a look:

The Bruins had scored in the first period as well, but it was called back due to goaltender interference.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

