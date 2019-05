Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis, Red Sox Nation thanks you.

After failing to close things out in the 12th inning, Boston was looking for some more magic at the plate heading into the 13th. And the trusty 23-year-old came in clutch once again with a solo dinger over the right field wall.

Check it out:

Michael Chavis is cool under pressure. 😎 The #RedSox's top prospect has done it again, homering for the 10th time in his short #MLB career to give his team the lead in extras. Live @RedSox prospect stats: https://t.co/NW5IC04mNx pic.twitter.com/QPuY4XVPAy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 23, 2019

That would be all the Red Sox needed to finally walk away with the win.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images