Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not buying Gronk’s retirement? You’re not alone.

Rob Gronkowski insisted over the weekend he’s enjoying life after football and that everyone can put to rest the rumors he might return to the New England Patriots during the 2019 season. Many folks still expect the All-Pro tight end to get the itch at some point, though, and Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman wrote Wednesday in his “10-Point Stance” column that such chatter persists even in Foxboro.

Here’s more from Freeman:

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a public appearance recently and said he was done with football. What I can tell you is few people, including sources on the Patriots, believe that.

The belief is that once the season gets going, and Gronkowski starts missing football, he will rejoin the team. It’s not just a hunch, sources say; you can count on it.

Gronkowski’s own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said back in March he wouldn’t be shocked if the Patriots star decided to come back despite hanging up the cleats this offseason. The Patriots probably wouldn’t mind a change of heart either, as their tight end depth chart is rather thin at the moment, especially with Austin Seferian-Jenkins stepping away Tuesday to deal with personal issues.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images