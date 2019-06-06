Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox received a stellar performance from Chris Sale Wednesday in Kansas City, as he shut down the Royals behind 12 strikeouts. His stat line will take the headlines, but Boston’s offensive was impressive once again.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game that he was happy with the offense, which scored eight runs for the third straight game.

“We did a lot of good things offensively,” Cora said. “We do feel that we can still be better, but we did a good job.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images