Leave it to Boston’s biggest newspapers to embody the spirit of the region at a time like this.
The Boston Globe and Boston Herald mourned the Boston Bruins’ loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday on their respective front and sports cover pages. Boston lost to St. Louis 4-1 on Wednesday night at TD Garden and had to endure the sight of the Blues parading the Stanley Cup on their home ice.
The newspapers’ front pages aptly summed up what happened.
The Globe and Herald sports sections continued the lament over the Bruins’ loss.
Bruins star Brad Marchand emotionally described the loss as a “heartbreaker” during postgame interviews. The tone and tenor of the newspapers’ words and photos reflect the fact the Bruins missed an opportunity to make history, and that feeling will sting into eternity.
