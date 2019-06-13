Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leave it to Boston’s biggest newspapers to embody the spirit of the region at a time like this.

The Boston Globe and Boston Herald mourned the Boston Bruins’ loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday on their respective front and sports cover pages. Boston lost to St. Louis 4-1 on Wednesday night at TD Garden and had to endure the sight of the Blues parading the Stanley Cup on their home ice.

The newspapers’ front pages aptly summed up what happened.

Today's paper: Former slugger continues recovery at Mass. General, Signaling equipment badly damaged by derailment, No third title for city, as Bruins fall flat in Game 7, more. https://t.co/4k8zfrOwRx pic.twitter.com/TIVMnqKHY9 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 13, 2019

The Globe and Herald sports sections continued the lament over the Bruins’ loss.

Today's sports front — Thursday, June 13, 2019 ||| Sign up now for our free #RedSox newsletter: https://t.co/qZhbunw58C pic.twitter.com/uLcC2spvGa — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) June 13, 2019

Bruins star Brad Marchand emotionally described the loss as a “heartbreaker” during postgame interviews. The tone and tenor of the newspapers’ words and photos reflect the fact the Bruins missed an opportunity to make history, and that feeling will sting into eternity.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images