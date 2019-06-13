Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Ortiz is doing what she can to keep Red Sox Nation abreast of any developments in her husband’s recovery.

David Ortiz suffered a gunshot wound Sunday in the Dominican Republic. The former Boston slugger since has been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, and Tiffany Ortiz released a statement for the third consecutive day Thursday, this time expressing gratitude for those who sprung into action following the terrible incident in the D.R.

Here’s Tiffany Ortiz’s full statement from Thursday, courtesy of the Red Sox:

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night. Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.

“To the amazing surgeons, medical team, and staff at the Abel González Clinic in the Dominican Republic, there are no words to express our gratitude for the amazing care you provided. Without you, our story could have had a tragic ending. You will forever be our guardian angels.

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery. He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Chilling details have emerged regarding the David Ortiz shooting, but there’s been an outpouring of support for Big Papi in recent days. He’ll certainly remain in our thoughts as he works through his recovery process.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Griffith/USA TODAY Sports Images