Brian Johnson is heading back to the injured list.

The Boston Red Sox announced Saturday morning the southpaw, who was activated from the injured list just over two weeks ago after a more than two-month battle with elbow inflammation, will go back on the 10-day IL. According to the team, it is due to “a non-baseball related medical matter that was discovered during routine testing by the club’s medical staff.” The release also notes that Johnson is expected to return to pitching this season.

As a result, Hector Velazquez was activated off the injured list. The righty spot starter/long reliever was put on the IL June 19 due to the re-aggravation of a lower back strain suffered pitching in the 17th inning against the Minnesota Twins the night before. It was his first appearance since getting activated from the same injury.

The Red Sox are in London for a two-game series against the New York Yankees beginning Saturday, so the team was allowed to travel 28 players and keep 26 on the active roster. Boston announced first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis would be the 26th man, while they also brought catcher Oscar Hernandez on the trip.

First pitch Saturday from London Stadium for the series opener is set for 1 p.m. ET.

