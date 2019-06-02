Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins obliterated the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, but Saturday night wasn’t void of bad news.

Late in the third period, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a shot off the inside of his knees, and after skating over to the bench hunched over, he went down the tunnel. Given how late in the game it was, McAvoy didn’t really have a chance to get back into action, so it was unclear how serious the injury was.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated there wasn’t much cause for concern.

Cassidy on McAvoy: “He’s fine. No issues there.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 2, 2019

With the Bruins already down Matt Grzelcyk due to a concussion, losing McAvoy any length of time would be a huge setback for Boston, so it looks like it dodged a bullet.

