Saturday was a big night for Torey Krug.

The Boston Bruins annihilated the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Krug had a hand in four of those goals.

The defenseman scored a goal and assisted in three others, and thanks to his four point night he set a new franchise record.

Torey Krug collected 1-3—4 to establish a @NHLBruins record for most points in a #StanleyCup Final game. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/e2JevZ1nGB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 2, 2019

It’s been a good postseason for Krug, who now is slashing 2-14-16.

The Bruins now own a 2-1 series lead, and they’ll meet the Blues again at Enterprise Center on Monday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images