Saturday was a big night for Torey Krug.
The Boston Bruins annihilated the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Krug had a hand in four of those goals.
The defenseman scored a goal and assisted in three others, and thanks to his four point night he set a new franchise record.
It’s been a good postseason for Krug, who now is slashing 2-14-16.
The Bruins now own a 2-1 series lead, and they’ll meet the Blues again at Enterprise Center on Monday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
