Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s always room for improvement, right?

Not many fans are complaining about the Boston Bruins’ 7-2 shellacking of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the B’s were quick to point out places that need to improve for Game 4.

Charlie Coyle, among the goal scorers in Saturday night’s battle, wants the Bruins to avoid getting complacent and to keep pushing.

To hear from Coyle inside the Bruins’ locker room, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.